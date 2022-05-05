Dabur Net Profit Declines 22% In Q4

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dabur India Ltd on Thursday reported a decline of 22 per cent in its net profit in the quarter ended 31 March, 2022. The company’s net profit stood at INR 294.34 crore during the period under review compared with INR 377.29 crore in the year-ago period.

The company reported a revenue growth of 7.7 per cent at INR 2,518 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2021-22, up from INR 2,337 crore the same quarter a year ago.

“The dramatic rise in input costs was the major challenge during the quarter. We responded to this challenge with a mix of pricing actions and cost control measures. These are challenging times and we are happy to have progressed well in this journey with consumer-centric innovations to expand our total addressable market and gain market share across 99 per cent of our product portfolio. Innovation continued to be the cornerstone of our strategy with new launches contributing to 5 per cent of our revenue,” said Mohit Malhotra, CEO of Dabur India in a statement.

“Despite the near-term concerns around heightening inflationary pressures and a resultant consumption slowdown, Dabur will continue to plough investments behind our power brands, coupled with investment in expanding the rural footprint and enhancing the go-to-market approach to drive sustainable, profitable growth, going forward,” Malhotra added..

Despite the consumption slowdown and shrinkage in overall demand, Dabur reported market share gains across 99 per cent of its product portfolio. In juices and nectars, Dabur grew ahead of the category and improved its market share by 610 basis points (bps). Dabur also reported a 250 bps gain in its Chyawanprash market share and a 40 bps gain in shampoo market share during the quarter, said the statement.

One basis point (bp) is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

The share price of Dabur on Thursday declined 1.55 per cent to close at INR 529.20 apiece on BSE. The benchmark Sensex closed flat gaing 0.06 per cent.