Wagging Tails For Petcare

“Pets are humanizing. They remind us we have an obligation and responsibility to preserve, nurture and care for all life,” said James Cromwell. The dearth of availability of good pet care products was the point of inception for Heads Up For Tails. The market was not organised, barely recognised and pet care was essentially mass-market food or low-quality imports of other ancillary products especially in the mid-2000s. Rashi Narang trying to celebrate her pet Sara’s birthday, faced problems selecting a petcare product which was high in quality. She considered Sara as her family member and not bringing anything for her birthday was a concern.

Heads Up For Tails Rashi Narang, founder, Heads Up For Tails

Heads Up For Tails didn’t start as a digital-first brand, rather its initial few years were focused on building a retail brand with a strong high-street presence. The company steadily attached the digital destinations to fulfil customer needs and in the last 14 years, has been able to meaningfully support millions of pet households, build over 150 India first products, impact the lives of streeties through its foundation, become a partner to leading international brands in their India journey and build the petcare category on the back of innovation, quality and integrity.

“14 years back, the market comprised mass brands or unbranded product lines. Since then, consumer preferences have evolved, pet parents have become more discerning, and the inclusion of Cats, Rabbits, Guinea Pigs and other small animals has gone up, giving rise to the need for diverse and specialised product lines,” said Rashi Narang, founder, Heads Up For Tails.

The category has been growing at a steady-state, and the organized market including food and vet services could be around 9000 crore by the end of 2026 as per some industry reports. The company is witnessing its retail expansion drive new pet parents into its community. Today, Heads Up For Tails are at over 5,000 products, 50-plus stores across India as the company serves pet parents across its website, Amazon and Flipkart.

The D2C industry is now at a stage where it is a lot easier to startup, there is ecosystem support and most importantly, much higher receptiveness from the end consumer for innovative products.

“We have built a business that has stood the test of shifting market dynamics and evolving consumer preferences. The ambition is to now scale this while maintaining a strong focus on long-term value for stakeholders and customers. As a market leader, it is incumbent on us to drive the maximum category growth while ensuring we consistently deliver high-quality products and experiences,” said Rashi Narang.

Heads Up For Tails already introduced over 200 India-first products and the plan to add to that. The company is investing time, resources and capital in expanding its manufacturing capabilities, building the brand and doing a lot of meaningful work with the HUFT Foundation. The company boasts of a state of the art manufacturing and research facility that allows developing meaningful solutions across treats, grooming, lifestyle, orthopaedic support, nutraceuticals and furniture.

