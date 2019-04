A partner can help devote more time to your business.

August 1, 2001 1 min read

What do you do if you can't afford to start your business full time but need to be available full time to answer client and customer calls? Consider teaming up with a partner whose available hours complement yours.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need