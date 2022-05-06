Lakshmi Venu Appointed MD Of Sundaram Clayton

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Lakshmi Venu, daughter of industry veteran Venu Srinivasan, has taken over as the managing director of Sundaram-Clayton (SCL), a TVS Group company.

Company website

Prior to taking up the new role, she was the joint managing director of Sundaram Clayton.

She managed the turnaround of Sundaram-Clayton making it as a competitive foundry and has built customer relationships with Cummins, Hyundai, and Volvo among others, said a report

“Lakshmi’s focus and dedicated efforts over the last ten years have seen the company do a turnaround in quality, profitability, and building relationships with OEMs. She has spearheaded the establishment of our US operations which has commenced activities recently. We are confident that under her leadership, Sundaram-Clayton will see its rise globally,” said Venu Srinivasan, chairman emeritus, Sundaram-Clayton.

"The world is changing very rapidly and disruptions in the automotive industry are becoming de rigueur. The future promises to be exciting, challenging and presents new opportunities. We have an excellent team and together we look forward to strengthening Sundaram Clayton both in India and globally. I am grateful for the mentorship that I have received from chairman emeritus Venu Srinivasan and chairman R Gopalan who will always remain our beacon lights,” said Lakshmi Venu on her new role.