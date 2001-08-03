Get Some Sleep

You can't work 24 hours a day.

August 3, 2001 1 min read

The more you stress, the less you sleep, and the less you sleep, the more you're stressed. If this sounds like you, you need to make sleep part of your strategic planning. A good night's sleep helps maintain your good health and energy level, which can give you an edge in business.

Not everyone needs a solid eight hours a night. Determine how much you need to feel rested and at your best. Can't get to sleep? Focus on the benefits of a good night's rest. Remind yourself you need to garner the energy and enthusiasm to accomplish your tasks.

Remember, your sleeping habits affect your business-either positively or negatively. And here's one case where if you snooze, you definitely won't lose.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ