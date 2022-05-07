Doha Jewelry & Watches Exhibition Gets Set For Its 18th Edition From May 9-13, 2022

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Doha Jewelry & Watches Exhibition (DJWE), Qatar’s longest running exhibition and the only business-to-consumer show of its kind in the GCC, will celebrate its 18th edition this year at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) from May 9-13, 2022.

Shutterstock

This year’s edition of DJWE, which has Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt as its “face,” will be hosted over an area of 30,000 sq.m., and it’s set to showcase classic and contemporary luxury collections made by over 500 international brands from more than 10 countries.

“DJWE is the ultimate jewelry and watch destination for residents and visitors, bringing together exquisite designs from across the world under one roof,” said H.E. Akbar Al Baker, Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Chief Executive of Qatar Airways Group, in a statement. “We are proud that the exhibition continues to be one of Qatar’s most anticipated events, and one that firmly displays Qatar’s strength in hosting significant business affairs."

H.E. Akbar Al Baker, Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Chief Executive of Qatar Airways Group. Source: Qatar Tourism

DJWE 2022 will see luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton making its debut at the event by showcasing its Saturne necklace, an iconic jewelry piece with 186.42 carats and featuring over 140 multi-colored sapphires and diamonds. The event will also feature American jeweler, David Webb, who will be introducing his Zodiac and Asheville collections for the first time in the region, as well as French jeweler Lorenz Bäumer, who is known to have launched Louis Vuitton’s first jewelry line before he went on to establish what is today the only independent jeweler on Paris’ Place Vendôme, Lorenz Bäumer Maison.

Also at the event will be Parisienne jeweler DJULA, whose creations have been worn by Michelle Obama and Lady Gaga, as well as Italian watchmaker GaGà Milano, which will debut at the exhibition with its horological creations, including collections as Quirky Tourbillon, Napoleone, Manuale 48mm and Skeleton 48mm. The exhibition will also exclusively reveal football-inspired pieces by Al Majed Jewelry, the official jewelry and accessories maker for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. djwe.qa

The executive summary: Here’s how you can get to DJWE 2022

- Visitors can gain access to the exhibition free of charge by registering on the official DJWE website, www.djwe.qa

- DJWE will take place at DECC from 3:00pm – 10:00pm on weekdays, and 4:00pm-10:00pm on Friday.

- Located in the heart of West Bay, DECC can be easily accessed by Doha Metro, with a direct route from Terminal 1 to the DECC Metro Station (Red Line), which has direct access to the exhibition halls. DECC is Qatar Clean certified to give visitors the reassurance they need to enjoy a safe shopping experience at DJWE this year.

Related: