The Executive Selection: Santoni

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In today’s world of entrepreneurship, casual is the new business- looks are meant to be modern, colorful, and comfortable.

Santoni

If you subscribe to this school of thought, we think that you’ll take to this royal blue leather backpack and duffle bag from Santoni’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Crafted from naturally tanned leather, the piece has been enhanced with practical handles and inside pockets, as well as adjustable straps for a custom fit.

Whether you’re heading out for a day at your co-working space, or making a quick trip out for an overseas conference, you simply can’t go wrong carrying this piece of baggage.

Related: The Executive Selection: Golden Concept