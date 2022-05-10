This Platform Is Looking To Change the Game And Provide Users With Consistent Source Of Income

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this industry, the role of decentralized applications (dApps) has grown increasingly important and for good reason. A dApp is an application that may run independently on a decentralized computing blockchain system, often via the utilization of smart contracts. These apps, like regular programs, usually serve a particular purpose or provide certain benefits to users.

With that being said, there is both a need and a demand for DeFi to become more accessible for everyone involved, and the world of decentralized finance ought to be simplified so as to empower users to securely acquire a stable and reliable source of revenue. This is the exact sort of mindset that ‘DeCartel’ adheres to.

What is DeCartel?

Fully understanding what something is beforehand is critical as more often than not, this ends up being the deciding factor as to whether the whole thing was worth it or if it was just a waste of time. With that in mind, DeCartel may best be understood as a sort of alliance founded by numerous promising DeFi dApps, spearheaded by Starlay Finance which is Polkadot's best TVL, along with ArthSwap, which is No1 DEX on Astar Network.

DeCartel was founded on the idea that DeFi should be a more accessible service, with the goal of simplifying the sophistication of the DeFi framework and allowing users to securely obtain consistent income. As such, the team decided to avoid sterile competition when it came to various other dApps as well as to contribute to the long-term growth of the Astar Network in its entirety.

Lastly, apart from Starlay Finance and ArthSwap, other notable members include Muuu Finance, Kagla Finance, and Galaxia Finance announced their participation in DeCartel. The total TVL of these members hit more than 90 per cent of that on Astar Network. There are also numerous dApps which are being developed right now which shall eventually join later on in June.

Mutual Airdrop: Get 5 different tokens for free

DeCartel shall take a number of steps to ensure that users get the aforementioned consistent revenue. ‘Mutual Airdrop' is hence among these tactics. Tokens for other DeCartel member dApps would be delivered sporadically. Moreover, the quantity of the tokens delivered to users is determined on the amount that users have for the member’s token.

Furthermore, it is worth mentioning that this isn't a one-time event either as instead it shall be a series of sporadically scheduled events which will be offered many times. In this way, the users who miss out the first time will be able to participate in the next opportunity.

As for the first one, they hold an airdrop campaign where everyone gets all tokens regardless of the amount that they have.

The Token Sale is coming

From 11:00 A.M UST on May 13th to 11:00 A.M. UST on May 15th, Starlay Finance shall conduct its second token sale. In fact, it has already gained traction following the first sale, which sold out in just under 5 minutes for $750,000 on ArthSwap.

What makes the second sale different from the previous one though is that it doesn’t have a cap on the amount sold, thus there is no risk that it would abruptly and unexpectedly end. Additionally, anybody can acquire $LAY during the sale, and discounts of up to 15 per cent are also being offered if consumers can satisfy numerous requirements, and the sales approach itself is attracting a lot of attention as well. Moreover, as the participation rewards, users can get all other tokens such as $ARSW and $KGL, as AirDrop. It became like a bargain sale. The amount of token you’ll get and the timing of the listing for each token are listed on the table.

Needless to say, there is plenty being offered via DeCartel and if the upcoming sale is successful, then there is every reason that even more eyes will be drawn to it.