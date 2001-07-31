Damon's Introduces New Restaurant Concept

<b></b>

July 31, 2001

Columbus, Ohio-Damon's, known for its ribs, other grilled specialties and big-screen entertainment, recently introduced its new restaurant concept to the Cleveland area with the opening of a new company-owned location in Medina, Ohio.

The new prototype, which was unveiled late last year, includes new interior and exterior décor, an open kitchen, a separate dining room and about 50 fewer seats than older Damon's. All new restaurants will adhere to the new prototype with existing locations upgrading décor when possible. -Damon's International Inc.