International Expansion--Boston Market, Dr. Vinyl, Gold's Gym, McDonald's

August 2, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Denver-Boston Market Corp. and McDonald's Australia have formed a partnership to develop the first Boston Market restaurant outside the United States, set to open in suburban Sydney in 2002. -Reuters

Lee's Summit, Missouri-Dr. Vinyl, a franchise specializing in the repair of vinyl, fabrics and windshields, has opened a new master franchise in Mexico. The master franchise, which is co-owned by Bernardo Sada and Francisco Monroy, will open a prototype location in Mexico City before expanding throughout the country. -Dr. Vinyl

Venice, California-Gold's Gym International announced it is expanding its presence in Asia through a franchise agreement with GlobalFit Asia. The countries targeted for the venture include China, Fiji, Guam, South Korea, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan. -Internet Wire

Tokyo-Den Fujita, president of the Japanese unit of McDonald's Corp., says he is aiming to increase the number of stores to 10,000 and yearly sales to one trillion yen (about $8 billion). In the past business year, the company had total sales of 431.1 billion yen (about $3.4 billion) for 3,598 stores. The number of stores has since risen to around 3,700. -Reuters