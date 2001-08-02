International Expansion--Boston Market, Dr. Vinyl, Gold's Gym, McDonald's

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Denver-Boston Market Corp. and McDonald's Australia have formed a partnership to develop the first Boston Market restaurant outside the United States, set to open in suburban Sydney in 2002. -Reuters

Lee's Summit, Missouri-Dr. Vinyl, a franchise specializing in the repair of vinyl, fabrics and windshields, has opened a new master franchise in Mexico. The master franchise, which is co-owned by Bernardo Sada and Francisco Monroy, will open a prototype location in Mexico City before expanding throughout the country. -Dr. Vinyl

Venice, California-Gold's Gym International announced it is expanding its presence in Asia through a franchise agreement with GlobalFit Asia. The countries targeted for the venture include China, Fiji, Guam, South Korea, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan. -Internet Wire

Tokyo-Den Fujita, president of the Japanese unit of McDonald's Corp., says he is aiming to increase the number of stores to 10,000 and yearly sales to one trillion yen (about $8 billion). In the past business year, the company had total sales of 431.1 billion yen (about $3.4 billion) for 3,598 stores. The number of stores has since risen to around 3,700. -Reuters

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market