FlexifyMe Raises $300,000 In Seed Funding

FlexifyMe, a health and wellness platform has raised $300,000 in a Seed funding round. The round also witnessed participation from investors including Ravi Bhushan (founder and CEO, BrightChamps), Amit Ratanpal (founder, Blinc Management), Sachin Anand (sales director APJ, Intel) and Dipen Shah, managing director, VAG-group). The fresh fund will be used to acquire talent, boost technological capabilities and train top-certified yoga, meditation and nutrition instructors.

Company handout

“We aim to offer a customised approach that focuses not only on physical health but also on mental health in order to live a healthy and happy life. The latest round of funding will allow us to further invest in developing a technology platform that will aid in the creation and delivery of customised one-on-one bespoke health and wellness programs,” said Manjeet Singh, co-founder, FlexifyMe.

The company has ambitious growth plans for the coming years and seeks to enhance its tactics to fuel expansion across Indian and international markets. The platform has already acquired over 13,000 and expects to acquire 1, 50,000 users by the end of 2022, claimed the company in a statement.

“Digital health and wellness industry has accelerated during the pandemic and will continue to expand rapidly in the next few years. We are thrilled to support FlexifyMe’s team and its aim of supporting its users in restoring their health in a natural way,” said Amit Ratanpal, founder and managing director, BlincAdvisors.

Founded in 2021 by Manjeet Singh and Amit Bhayani, FlexifyMe aims to reverse chronic illness and stress in a natural way and inspire people to live a healthy and happy life. It delivers the benefits of yoga, meditation and vedic nutrition through live and interactive sessions in Zoom.

According to reports, the global digital health market size was estimated at $175.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $216.7 billion in 2022.