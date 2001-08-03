Financial News--Back Yard Burgers, Blockbuster, McDonald's, Papa John's

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Memphis, Tennessee-Back Yard Burgers Inc., a quick-service hamburger franchise, announced that total revenues for the second quarter of 2001 increased 7.5 percent to $8.3 million, the highest quarterly revenues in the history of the company. -Business Wire

Dallas-Video-rental chain Blockbuster Inc. reported its second-quarter cash earnings nearly doubled to $26.3 million, up from $13.8 for the same period in 2000. -Reuters

Oak Brook, Illinois-McDonald's Corp. reported its third consecutive quarterly earnings decline, which was expected as lingering concerns over mad cow disease in Europe continued to weigh on profits. Net income in the quarter fell 16 percent to $440.9 million from $525.9 million a year earlier. -Reuters

Birmingham, Alabama-Papa John's franchisee PJ America Inc. saw its second-quarter earnings drop 13.8 percent, from $1.1 million in 2000 to $914,000 this year. -Birmingham Business Journal

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market