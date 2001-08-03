Financial News--Back Yard Burgers, Blockbuster, McDonald's, Papa John's

<b></b>

August 3, 2001 1 min read

Memphis, Tennessee-Back Yard Burgers Inc., a quick-service hamburger franchise, announced that total revenues for the second quarter of 2001 increased 7.5 percent to $8.3 million, the highest quarterly revenues in the history of the company. -Business Wire

Dallas-Video-rental chain Blockbuster Inc. reported its second-quarter cash earnings nearly doubled to $26.3 million, up from $13.8 for the same period in 2000. -Reuters

Oak Brook, Illinois-McDonald's Corp. reported its third consecutive quarterly earnings decline, which was expected as lingering concerns over mad cow disease in Europe continued to weigh on profits. Net income in the quarter fell 16 percent to $440.9 million from $525.9 million a year earlier. -Reuters

Birmingham, Alabama-Papa John's franchisee PJ America Inc. saw its second-quarter earnings drop 13.8 percent, from $1.1 million in 2000 to $914,000 this year. -Birmingham Business Journal