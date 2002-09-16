Three free resources for advice

September 16, 2002 1 min read

Many small-business owners feel financially isolated when they start their venture. They can't afford to seek paid professional advice and often don't know where to turn for help in putting our financial fires. Here are three free resources that can provide invaluable financial guidance for new business owners:

Your banker. Even if you aren't borrowing money to start your business, get to know a loan officer where you have your checking account. Meet periodically to discuss the financial direction of your venture. Other business owners. Make the time to network with other small-business owners, regardless of whether or not they are in the same field. Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE). This national organization is a volunteer entity set up for the sole purpose of helping new business owners succeed.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need