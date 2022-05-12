Customers Across Geographies Prioritizing Digital Transformation: Roshni Nadar Malhotra

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The pandemic has powered digital transformation across the world and the hybrid model of work is the new normal. IT companies have always been the torchbearers of change. Adapting to the changing needs of the hour, HCL Technologies, an Indian multinational information technology services company, is avidly investing in its people and taking digital transformation to new heights.

HCL

“The last two years have been unpredictable, challenging and yet the demand continues to be robust. All our customers in the US, Europe are keen on prioritizing their digital transformation programme. Accelerating the digital programme has been sturdy and geographies such as North Asia, Central America, East Europe, Africa are the new addition to our geographic presence. These are the new growth areas. The choice of newer geographies are based on our customer concentration, strategic focus, among other factors. To fuel this transformation, we are investing in our hybrid model and our people,” said Roshni Nadar Malhotra, chairperson of HCL Technologies.

The company is robust, diversified and has built great relationships with its customers on the businesslines of Cloud, engineering, digital and products.“We are diverse with great depth and breath in our portfolio. We believe in building customer relationships. This strong bond with our consumers has often proved a barrier for our competitors. Our Cloud system, digital engineering team and products, coupled with the best minds at work has proved extremely fruitful and has differentiated us from others,” she said.

The company looks at the skill and growth needs of its people differently. “Covid has prompted us to invest more in the professional and personal growth of our people as we know talent today is self empowered. Personal growth, health care services, women empowerment, are our cores,” said the chairperson.

Since inception, the company has pioneered the segments of engineering, infrastructure and product. Recognizing the challenges around talent, the company believes in the heterogeneity of talent. “More than 60 per cent of our work force work outside India in critical geographies and we rely on their insights.”

The company is also aligned with its ESG (environmental, social, and governance) goals. “We are looking forward to net zero by 2040 and our target is science based,” she added.