HCL Is Banking On These Five Objectives To Lead Growth

C Vijayakumar, the chief executive officer and managing director of HCL Technologies, has been fostering the company’s growth ever since he took charge.

HCL

The company has inked its five strategic objectives as an organization to lead growth. Its first objective is to demonstrate leadership through differentiated products and services. The company is reinventing or introducing innovation into all the products and services. “This helps us to be a differentiated leader,” said Vijayakumar.

“We continue to be an employer of choice in our chosen markets. We are already the best employer but we continue to expand our footprint. We are present in 52 countries and we want to be the employer of choice in every chosen geography that we are operating. Besides this, we are also aiming to be a chosen digital partner for 2,000 global companies today. Our other objective is to weave all the ESG (environmental, social, and governance) practices into our business strategy, whether it is diversity, inclusion or corporate social responsibility. We want to weave every aspect of ESG goals in every geography that we operate. Lastly, we would like to continue delivering industry leading TSR for our shareholders,” he said giving an insight into the objectives of the company.

HCL Technologies has delivered the highest total shareholder return. Talking about the company’s growth, he said, “We are a people centric company. We are the fastest growing tech services company and our revenue has grown by 30 per cent in the last five years.”

The company attributes its success to its employee focused policies. “In 2021, we were number one among all global professional services, this is because I believe we took care of our employees and their families during the pandemic. Our employees were located in maybe 500 different locations in the country and some of them were in very remote areas. They were not even having access to the right medical care, however, we provided them with all the right resources that helped them sail through the crisis.”