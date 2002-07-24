More Ads or Bigger Ads?

How to choose your advertising strategy

Should you use your limited advertising budget to create larger, more visible ads that restrict you to advertising less frequently, or smaller, less visible ads that you can then afford to run more frequently?

The answer? Smaller ads more frequently. The reason is that most people, even those who are likely candidates for you your product, typically don't respond to ads the first time they see them. Prospects may have to notice an ad a number of times and develop a level of comfort with it (especially if the product or service is new to them) before they take action. The more often prospects see your ad, the more comfortable they will become and the better chance they will respond to it.

