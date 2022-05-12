Meesho's Vidit Aatrey joins Navi's Board of Directors

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Navi Technologies has announced the appointment of Vidit Aatrey, the co-founder & CEO of Meesho, as an Independent Director on its board of directors effective as of April 9, 2022.

Vidit Aatrey, CEO, Meesho

Aatrey’s is the fourth appointment that Navi has made to its board, after the company recently announced the appointment of three other Independent Directors, namely, Abhijit Bose, Head, WhatsApp India, Shripad Nadkarni, Founder and Director, Maverix Platforms, and Usha Narayanan.

With Aatrey’s appointment, Navi’s Board now comprises 7 members, majority of which are independent directors. The other board members include Sachin Bansal, Navi’s promoter and co-founder, Ankit Agarwal, co-founder, Navi, and Anand Sinha, former Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India.

“I am pleased to welcome Bobby (Abhijit), Shripad, Usha and, most recently, Vidit to our Board. They each bring a unique perspective and I believe they will add significant strategic value to Navi as we continue to grow. These appointments further reinforce our commitment to setting high standards in corporate governance," Bansal said.

The tech company is heading towards their IPO at the moment. It filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) on March 12. Navi plans to raise INR 3,350 crore through the IPO through a fresh issue of shares.

Navi group offers a range of financial services and products such as Personal Loans, Home Loans, Retail Health Insurance and Mutual Funds.