Making Innerwear Fun

“You can tell a lot about a person from his innerwear,” said Rachel Bilson. Innerwear has always been a category that is need-based first, and hence, the category as a whole will never diminish but instead continue to evolve. Yogesh Kabra, founder, XYXX identified a consumer pain point as the young men did not have a worthy and exciting alternative to the staid offerings that were filling shelves in stores for over 50 years. With the aim of making purchasing innerwear a fun and enjoyable experience, XYXX came to life.

XYXX took an omnichannel approach and have been able to permeate metros, tier 1, 2 & 3 markets across the country, which has led to its explosive growth in the last five years. As of today, we are present in over 10,000 offline points of sale through multi-brand outlets across the country.

“XYXX has always been a proud Made in India and Made For India brand. The bedrock of our R&D processes has always been to understand and craft for the Indian consumer, keeping in mind many parameters like climate, wash conditions, body types, to name a few,” said Yogesh Kabra.

XYXX was one of the first brands in the country to craft underwear from Tencel Modal. In recent years, there has been innovation in fabrics, blends and design across the board- to maximise comfort, create products that suit local needs as well as stand out in a saturated marketplace. The market size for the men’s innerwear segment in India currently stands at INR 14,000 Crore, with 65 per cent amounting to INR 9100 crore comprising the organized segment. The annual compounded annual growth rate ranges between 10-15 per cent for the same.

“With the rise of e-commerce and D2C brands across industries, the success of a brand ultimately depends on the product you are selling. With social media and digital marketplaces, even though each brand has the same communication opportunities and a level playing field on that front, the authenticity of the brand’s identity and voice, backed by a superlative product that speaks for itself, is the only real determinant of success,” added Yogesh.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced XYXX to pivot its strategy. The company strengthened its D2C approach, website and online retail channel. E-commerce platforms and online marketplaces, too, were a boon as through their organic reach we tapped consumers across the country. The company’s loungewear, athleisure lines became its most popular products.

XYXX is currently in the process of solidifying its pan-India presence and are looking to double its offline presence by the end of the year. The company is also excited to scale up its marketing strategies with its brand ambassador - KL Rahul.

XYXX’s has a series of trusted partners across the country that comprises our supply chain. We have captive units spread across multiple states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat as well as Maharashtra. Over the years, we have also developed, established and maintained deep industry connects with top sourcing firms.



