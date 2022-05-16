Elon Musk Says He And His Wife Are Bots

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter account may soon become your go to place for a steady dose of comedy. Among other things, he is spotting fake and spam accounts on the platform, and jokingly commented that he and his wife too may be bots.

YouTube Elon Musk

Replying to a user who posed a question as to whether he also might be a bot, Musk said, “I’m a bot & so’s my wife.” On Sunday he had said that Twitter’s algorithm could possibly be taking users for a ride and went on to suggest some solutions.

“You are being manipulated by the algorithm in ways you do not realise. Easy to switch back and forth to see the difference,” Musk said in the tweet.

“I am not suggesting malice in the algorithm, but rather that it is trying to guess what you might want to read and, in doing so, inadvertently manipulate/ amplify your viewpoints without you realising this is happening,” he added.

“Whoever thought owning the libs would be cheap never tried to acquire a social media company!” Musk jokingly tweeted.

‘Owning libs’ is an internet term is a term used when someone gets the upper hand in a discussion with a liberal.

Last week, Musk put the Twitter takeover on hold, stating that he does not believe in Twitter’s research which says that false or spam accounts signify less than 5 per cent of its monetisable daily active users.

Musk had also commented on the significant loss in subscribers that Netflix was facing. Although the company says the reason for this is more competition, password sharing, and certain external factors like the Russia-Ukraine war, Musk put the blame on Netflix for being ‘woke,’ tweeting, “The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable.”