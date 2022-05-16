5 Strategies to Boost Your Personal Branding in 2022

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

What is Personal Branding? Why is it Critical to Your Success?

Austin Rotter

One of the most common questions business owners face initially is what they aspire to be. Do they want to be just another company competing with several more repeating the same marketing tactics, or do they want to go one step ahead and establish themselves as something different?

We sought the guidance of industry-leading experts who suggested that it does not matter if you are selling the same product as everyone else is selling on the market or something different. What matters is how you sell it.

The "how" can be simply answered by the way your customers portray you and your brand. Personal branding is thus a process by which you intentionally project yourself how you want your customers to view you. It helps you raise self-awareness and identify your potential weaknesses, strengths, and opportunities.

Through careful identification of all your skills, you will be able to define your unique selling points. It will also empower you to be more credible and catch the attention of your audiences immediately.

The opportunities to have your own brand are endless. Starting with one specialty, you can expand your business gradually by adding supplementary services to your portfolio and/or expanding to distant locations. Meanwhile, your audience will always be there by your side, thanks to the trust and credibility you instilled in them.

Now that you know why your business should stand out from the crowd, here are a few tips from Austin Rotter, an experienced media relations and branding professional, on the strategies you can use to help boost your personal branding in 2022.

1) Determine the one thing you want to be known for

The first step towards being distinct is to determine what you actually want to be known for by the people you will be dealing with. It doesn't matter how small or large the scale of your idea is. Just make sure that it is achievable to a great extent, at least in the short term, and to a much greater extent in the long term.

2) Define your audience

Once you already know where you want to go, the next step is to determine who your audience will be. This will help you plan the exact media and techniques you will need to use. For example, if your target audiences are industry experts, you might want to reach out to them via personal visits rather than phone calls or emails. Contrarily, if they are the general public, you would like to get your message through as clearly and quickly as possible.

The quicker you define your audience, the better use of resources you can make. It will also allow you to eliminate any doubts that might come across while building your reputation.

3) Make your online presence felt

In the digital age that we live in today, your business is just one search away from being found. Yes, that is the power of the internet!

So, why would you leave the field open then?

Build your own website that is clean and focused primarily on the services you provide. Your website is like your virtual business card. It helps touch your clients on a more personal level. It also enables you to establish your credibility by adding much more trust and loyalty to your clients.

Adding professional photos of yourself or your company, completely filling out all the description boxes, using specific keywords, and adding your contact details and address are all essential parts of your online presence.

Besides this, a stellar social media presence is inevitable to keep your audiences engaged and let them share your business with others. Social media websites such as LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook can elevate your pitch to a wider range of audiences and lead customers to make informed choices.

4) Create engaging content

Having a dormant social media presence wouldn't make you much profit, as will consistent and engaging content. Based on the type of social media you use, share images, short videos, blog posts, and discount offers.

Some platforms also allow you to add buttons to your post. You can use them as a call-to-action and for increased engagement, add visual flair to your communications. Research shows that posts with images automatically gain more traction than those posted without one.

5) Share testimonials

With technology being so widely used nowadays, the number of unethical businesses has risen, making it notably difficult for people to trust any brand easily. The first thing most prospects check before making a buying decision is what the company's existing clients say about its products or services.

References and feedback can never be replaced by any other tool that further showcases the credibility of a business to its customers. So, make sure not to get into any dispute with a client, especially in the earlier phases of development. It can dent all your efforts and drive potential clients far away.

To leave a positive impact, make sure you collect and include all the positive testimonials from your clients on your website. You may also politely ask happy clients to leave a review on your social media profiles.

Conclusion

Developing your personal brand is an effective way to propel your business to new heights. Yes, it may seem scary to put yourself out there, but the risk is worth taking. Austin Rotter advises aspiring entrepreneurs to keep adapting to the changes taking place. Instead of sticking to the old tactics you learned or experienced previously, explore the world as if it were your oyster. Leverage every opportunity at your disposal to your benefit. Happy branding!