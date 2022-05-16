Lenskart-Backed Neso Brands Raises Over $100 Million Seed Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Eyewear House Neso Brands announces funding of more than $100 million in connection with it being a subsidiary of omni-channel eyewear unicorn Lenskart. Its investors include KKR, Softbank, Alpha Wave Global and Temasek. Neso Brands will partner and invest in consumer eyewear brands around the world and grow these brands by leveraging synergies across the Lenskart Group to accelerate international expansion.

Unsplash

Neso Brands also announces that Bjorn Bergstrom has joined the founding team as CEO. Neso Brands is a Singapore-based global eyewear company founded in 2022 to enable the most promising direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands across the world to become brands of the future. Neso Brands will house these brands and enable a quicker global roll-out by giving the brands access to shared resources particularly technology, supply chain, distribution, capital and best practices.

“Today there is a perfect storm in the eyewear industry that makes it ripe for disruption. Consumers have increasingly high demands when it comes to customer experience, branding, and choice, but incumbent players have been unable to keep up. By investing in the most promising new brands in the industry and leveraging centralized resources across technology, manufacturing and distribution, Neso Brands will be uniquely positioned to scale the eyewear brands of the future. I am very much looking forward to leading the company on this journey and working closely together with our investors and partners,” said Bergstrom.

“With this investment in Neso Brands, we want to accelerate our mission of transforming the way people see and experience the world. Consumers want better and better every day and while people's quality of life has been uplifted through all other lifestyle products such as shoes, apparel and wearables, eyewear products are the same old with no innovation, just more expensive. It is our firm belief that the eyewear brands of today will not be brands of the future. And Neso is our initiative to partner with founders globally to help create eyewear brands of the future,” said Peyush Bansal, CEO of Lenskart.