Paulo Coelho Endorses Sustainable Clothing Brand, Antaratma

Paulo Coelho in his latest social media posts endorsed Antaratma, a Kerala-based sustainable brand. Sharing a photo of himself wearing a shirt by the brand, on both his official Instagram and Twitter handles, Coelho wrote, “Just arrived your wonderful, tailor-made gifts,” and thanked the brand by sharing the link to their official website.

Company

“Paulo Coelho wearing our shirt, and posting about it, still feels like a dream. We are so humbled that we got this opportunity and it’s his incredible generosity to share a photo wearing one of our shirts,” said Vivek, founder and creative director, Antaratma.

The brand began its pre-sale phase in March, and in less than three months, fulfilled over a hundred orders. Antaratma, with its minimalist and functional design philosophy has established itself as a premium, quality-driven, sustainability-first brand.

“Our focus would be on offering a premium experience to all our customers. Omnichannel is the way forward for us for sure. We hope to go offline in a year,” added Vivek.

Antaratma aspires to be synonymous with a certain lifestyle choice — slow, conscious, and kind — puts all its energy into ensuring they are as environment-friendly as possible with its zero-plastic packaging, and commitment to circularity and textile waste management.

Antaratma is a sustainable clothing brand that operates out of a small studio in Aluva, a town in Kerala’s Ernakulam district, was announced on February 22, 2022, on Facebook and Instagram. The western wear brand uses sustainable fabrics like organic hemp, organic cotton treated with ayurvedic herbs, tencel fabric and organic orange fibre fabric. The brand hopes to get FairTrade certification. Within a year, Antaratma also aspires to go carbon negative. Antaratma launched its official e-commerce website on May 3, 2022.