MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
This week, Kate’s guest is Josh Hayes, long-time trader and founder of Big Wave Trading. Josh talks about adapting to the current market conditions, and how he manages trades with...
This week, Kate’s guest on The MarketBeat Podcast is Josh Hayes, long-time trader and founder of Big Wave Trading. Josh talks about adapting to the current market conditions, and how he manages trades with a view toward different holding time frames.
Why Josh believes some trading methodologies are outdated due to changing market conditions, as well as changes in the available information and algorithmic trading
Why he believes traders and investors need more than one approach in this market
How Josh approaches the question of capital preservation and keeps his time horizon methodologies separate
Josh’s use of trailing stops as a stock moves higher
What setups and indicators Josh uses
What Josh is seeing regarding market bifurcation
How he manages risk and position sizing
How does Josh view the SPAC IPOs?
Josh has a rule: Never fight the Fed
Why Josh is currently not shorting stocks
What are the chart setups Josh is looking for in various market conditions?
How the intense volatility means it’s difficult to hold on an end-of-day basis
Why Josh uses a breakeven stop in certain trades
Why he advises taking some profits right now, after even a small gain
What’s the most he’ll risk with his account capital in this market
What are the signals Josh is looking for to get back into the market fully?
How Josh has begun opening long-term positions in large-cap stocks
What will Josh do if he sees a 50% Fibonacci retracement in this market?
What level is he looking for in the S&P 500 to go long?
Stocks mentioned in this episode
Hostess Brands (TWNK)
Flexsteel Industries (FLSX)
Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)
Roblox (RBLX)
Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
Chevron (CVX)
Where to find Josh
Twitter @BigWaveTrading
StockTwits BigWaveTrading
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
https://bigwavetrading.com/
