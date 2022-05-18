WOW Skin Science Raises Primary Capital From GIC

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

WOW Skin Science, a D2C beauty and wellness brand, has raised primary growth capital from Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, GIC. The brand launches toxin-free products across natural ingredients such as onion seed oil, vitamin c, apple cider vinegar and omega amongst others. The brand had earlier raised INR 375 crores from ChrysCapital in April 2021.

“This investment will enable us to drive sustainable yet disruptive growth and to strengthen our organization with top notch talent. We are looking forward to create a future-ready organization along with our investors,” said Manish Chowdhary, co-founder, WOW Skin Science.

The D2C brand intends to invest in brand building and talent resourcing across the key functions and accelerate the innovation pipeline with a mix of organic launches and strategic inorganic investments with a vision to grow into a house of loved brands, as per a statement by the company.

“We continue to be extremely confident of the strong brand resonance among the millennials and the outstanding team at the helm to make WOW one of the most loved D2C brands globally,” said Ashish Agrawal, managing director, ChrysCapital.

Founded in 2014 by Aravind Sokke, Ashwin Sokke, Karan Chowdhary and Manish Chowdhary, WOW Skin Science is a Bangalore-based brand that came up with toxin-free natural products for skin care, hair care and body grooming, backed by research and science, inspired by the beauty and wellness traditions from both East and West.