How This Digital Fintech Company Curated India's 1st Double QR Code

This is the era of digitization, and with the emergence of technology, there has been a massive shift in almost all aspects. One such sector that has successfully incorporated this emerging trend to its advantage is the Banking sector. ‘Digital Banking’ is not just a buzzword but a modern-day reality resulting from this technological advancement. From making payments, deposits, and transferring money to tracking earnings and expenses. Digital Banking has been a boon for people in their day-to-day life. This has resulted in the launching of numerous online transaction platforms, and one among them that stands out from its competitor is- DigiPe Fintech Private Limited (DigiPe). The brand is emerging as one of the leading Neo Banking Services firms in the country.

To provide effectiveness and excellence to all banking and financial transaction processes, Sankar Rao, an astute entrepreneur with years of experience in the finance sector, incepted DigiPe Fintech Private Limited (DigiPe) in the year 2019. Believing in the idea- “Innovation is the process of creating better solutions to meet new challenges,” Sankar has always been very fond of Innovation, and through DigiPe as India's 1st Double QR, the businessman is offering a wide range of Neo Banking Services that covers the entire life-cycle payment needs of both the stakeholders- Merchants as well as Customers.

Based out of Vizag, Andhra Pradesh, India's 1st Double QR, DigiPe, under the able guidance of its founder, Sankar Rao, is addressing a major concern of ‘Increasing Transaction Failures’ that is quite evident in a lot of Neo Banking Services firms. Additionally, it is also providing cent percent security and data protection by having built-in firewalls and multi-layer validations to ensure rapid and secure transactions. Moreover, India's 1st Double QR, DigiPe stands out from its competitors because it solves the problem of failed transactions by generating two QR codes with multiple banking servers supporting each QR code that eventually fasten up the transaction and provide a high success rate. Furthermore, India's 1st Double QR, DigiPe, provides unlimited settlements, Instant Payouts, and hassle-free accounting services that make it unique and stand out from numerous other players in the segment.

Talking about the northward surge in demand for online transactions and the need for a robust and a dynamic platform like DigiPe, Sankar Rao, the founder of DigiPe Fintech Private Limited, said, “As per several market reports, the digital payments sector in India is predicted to grow by more than 300 percent of its current size by 2025. Further, this emerging trend escalated during the Covid-19 Pandemic as digital transactions were a safe bet for people. However, despite several Neo Banking Services firms emerging, people still experienced high transaction failure rates and other problems. Hence, to address all these concerns, we launched DigiPe, and we are happy to witness such a terrific response from the people.”

Equipped with core values like Drive, Integrity, Gender Equality, Innovation, Professionalism, and Ethics, DigiPe has positioned itself as one of the leading Neo Banking Services firms in the country, and this can be testified by the fact that as of now, the brand has served around 200+ corporate clients, with establishing 27000+ merchant relationships. Additionally, DigiPe, as India's 1st Double QR, has been successful in having 3+ million users with around 17000+ application downloads. Under the leadership of the visionary entrepreneur Sankar Rao, the brand has opened five offices alongside onboarding seven banking and five networking partners, and DigiPe is inching towards ensuring a hassle-free banking and payment experience.