ITC Q4 Results: Net profit Up By 12%

ITC Ltd, the FMCG major, reported a 12 per cent rise in net profit in the quarter ended March 2022. The standalone net profit stood at INR 4,195 crore for the period under review compared with the INR 3,755 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations for the quarter rose 16.02 per cent year-on-year to INR 16,426 crore from INR 14,156.98 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's corporate strategy aims at creating multiple drivers of growth anchored on its core competencies. The company is currently focused on four business groups : FMCG, hotels, paperboards, paper and packaging and agri business. The Company's organizational structure and governance processes are designed to support effective management of multiple businesses while retaining focus on each one of them, said a statement.

ITC is one of India's foremost private sector companies with a Gross Sales Value of INR 74,979 crore and net profit of INR 13,032 crore (as on 31.03.2021). ITC's businesses and value chains create sustainable livelihoods for more than 6 million people, a majority of whom represent the poorest in rural India, said a report.