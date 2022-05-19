Profitability and Sustainability Are Interlinked: C.P. Gurnani

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The world is moving towards sustainability and Tech Mahindra is a company with a purpose for sustainability not only in business but also beyond it.

company handout

“Sustainability has to come from within and starts with education. At Tech Mahindra, the focus on sustainability was initiated by a few associates and when they personally committed to it, the initiative bloomed into a larger goal,” said C.P. Gurnani, MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra.

Tech Mahindra’s is focused on good corporate governance and the cause is strengthened by the company’s commitment to sustainable development. The company claims to follow and promote sustainable business practices and to co-create sustainable business value for its stakeholders to achieve their sustainability goals. “Sustainability and profitability are interlinked, we are driven by the purpose of creating an imperishable future,” he added.

“We believe that environmentally sustainable business operations will empower us to create a sustainable future. Through the policy we shall contribute to develop a sustainable future for our business by making the workplace sustainable, leveraging innovative green solutions and technologies,” said the company.

The company collaborates with customers and partners to develop sustainable solutions to solve ecological problems, promoting sustainability in the supply chain. Tech Mahindra as a global IT services and consulting company, recognizes the impacts of its business operations on the three key pillars of sustainability via people, planet and profit. “Our duty is beyond Tech Mahindra and we are looking at a positive impact on people and the planet.”

Tech Mahindra makes continuous efforts to optimize efficiency across the environmental, social and governance framework of the company. “Its an end to end traceability factor and a comprehensive corporate responsibility,” he said while speaking at the Amazon Smbhav Summit 2022.