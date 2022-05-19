Comic Con India To Launch NFT

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Comic Con India, the Indian arm of the comic and movie convention Comic Con, shall become part of the metaverse with a digital collectible series titled, The Non-Fungible League.

YouTube Comic Con Mumbai 2019

The Non-Fungible League shall be launched as an Ethereum blockchain limited-edition digital collectible series. Award-winning comics illustrator, and animator Abhijeet Kini has created the artwork for the digital collectible, which shall feature Web3 based superhero called The Non-Fungible Man.

To give an idea of what this would involve, Karan Kalra, Director, Comic Con India, said, “The metaverse and the burgeoning world of Web3 is the next big thing, therefore we wanted to create a collection that bridged the gap between web3 and pop-culture. The plan is to create long-term value for all those signing for our league.”

“Our aim is to generate value for collectors joining our league, with tentatively multiple character drops in the future, development of this IP into animation, comics and of course hosting our events in the metaverse. The key is long-term value. And we hope the burgeoning community of NFT collectors and pop-culture fans will trust us like they have in the past with our other venture,” added Jatin Varma, Founder, Comic Con India.

Started over 10 years ago, Comic Con India revolutionised the pop culture scene in India, giving a place to comic lovers to come dressed as their favourite characters, buy merchandise and connect with other fans. The next Comic Con will be held at Bangalore on November 20-21 and then in Delhi from December 9-11 in Delhi.