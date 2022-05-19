How to Start a PuroClean Franchise in 2022

PuroClean: The experts in fire, smoke, , and property damage .

Company overview: PuroClean is a leading service brand for water damage remediation, property damage remediation, fire and smoke damage restoration, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services. PuroClean emergency restoration services are available to residential and commercial property owners – such as a business owner – across the U.S. and Canada to remediate these types of devastating setbacks.

Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of more than 375 franchise locations in North America, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, PuroClean technicians and franchisees are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the restoration and remediation task at hand.

Under the leadership of CEO Mark Davis, PuroClean added 77 new franchise signings across the country in the past 12 months and is on track to open their 400th location this year. The brand is seeking new franchisees in more than 40 states across the U.S. Internationally, PuroClean is seeking new franchisees in Canada.

PuroClean has been ranked on Entrepreneur’s prestigious Franchise 500 list for 10 consecutive years and cracked the top-100 (97th) in 2022.

How much does a PuroClean Franchise Cost?

To start a PuroClean franchise of your own, here are the following financial requirements and ongoing fees associated with business ownership:

Initial franchise fee: $55,000

Initial investment: $83,555 to $213,4555

Net worth required: $250,000

Cash requirement: $85,000

Veteran incentives: 25% off franchise fee

Royalty fee: 3% to 10%

Ad Royalty fee: 2%

What does a PuroClean investment get you?

PuroClean prides itself on the level of training they offer franchisees, which includes both classroom (81 hours) and on-the-job (47.5 hours) instruction. The PuroClean Academy opened in 2011 at the PuroClean office headquarters, which includes a state-of-the-art Applied Structural Drying (ASD) facility for real-life, practical instruction. The PuroClean Academy also consists of high-tech classrooms to facilitate both in-person and remote learning opportunities, including webinars, interactive video presentations, and more.

The franchisor’s ongoing support is available 24/7 and can be accessed in multiple ways, including, but not limited to, site selection assistance, lease negotiation, corporate intranet platform, proprietary software, security and safety procedures, grand openings, field operations, online support, toll-free call center, newsletter, and recommended internal and external meetings and conventions.

The PuroClean team also offers franchise candidates access to both in-house and third-party financing options. In-house funding can be used to cover the franchise fee, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll. Third-party financing can be used to cover all the above, but also applies to equipment and startup costs.

What would you do as a franchisee?

As a franchisee with a brand known as the “Paramedics of Property Damage®,” PuroClean provides water damage remediation and property damage restoration, flood water removal, fire and smoke damage remediation, mold removal, and biohazard cleanup to both commercial and residential customers.

PuroClean franchisees help families and businesses overcome the everyday setbacks that can happen in the home or office – a pipe bursts, a dishwasher overflows, or more seriously, a fire or storm damages a property. Situations like this can, and do, arise at any time, making this business opportunity essential and in perpetual demand.

PuroClean franchise owners manage a crew to do the work, spend their time marketing the business, and establish relationships with the insurance agencies that drive business to franchisees.

The type of person who would make an ideal PuroClean franchisee is someone who is growth-oriented and a general manager type who is good at building relationships, the company says. In the initial ramp-up phase, the PuroClean owner will be required to wear a variety of different hats – business development/marketing, project management, operations, customer service, and even “rolling up the sleeves” and doing some restoration services. However, the brand does not want owners buying themselves a job to continue working in the business. As the business grows, PuroClean expects owners to work less in the business and more on the business, ultimately managing a multi-vehicle, multi-technician team operation.

How much do PuroClean owners make?

The experts in water damage, property damage, fire damage, and smoke-related restoration, PuroClean is a business opportunity where the top 10% of franchisees averaged annual gross sales of more than $2 million*. As a franchise company, PuroClean is regulated as to how financial performance representations can be communicated. This information can be provided to you in written form in the Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) in Item 19 “Financial Performance Representations.” What the brand can say, based on 2018 reported financials, is that 176 franchises reported average systemwide sales of $779,378. One hundred and nine Franchises reported an average gross margin of 56%.

* Based on calendar year 2018, 176 of 189 reporting franchisees. This information appears in item 19 of the PuroClean Franchise Disclosure Document. Your results may differ. There is no assurance that you will do as well.