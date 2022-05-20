Baby Care Brand SuperBottoms Secures $3 Mn in Series A1 Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Mumbai-based SuperBottoms, a D2C brand for baby-care products, has raised $3 million in series A1 round from Saama Capital, DSG Consumer Partners and Venture Catalysts.

freepik

The funds will be utilized for building a robust senior team that can expand the company’s reach to increase its base of loyal consumers, said a statement.

“We have been doubling every year until now, thanks to a very strong product, solid customer support and an immensely loyal customer community of over a lakh parents, whom we are always grateful to. Going ahead, we wish to further strengthen our leadership position with strategic hires at key levels who can take the brand to newer regional markets and expand in offline channels as well,” Pallavi Utagi, founder and CEO, SuperBottoms.

Many believe that the growth rate of the main segments of the baby care market — such as toiletries, diapers, apparel and toys — is 13-14 per cent per annum in India. According to Expert Market Research, the country’s baby care market is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 14.8 per cent in the period between 2022 and 2027 to become INR 25,345 crore (over $3.2 million) market by 2026. Baby care products companies stimulate consumer demand by increasing awareness about child-feeding, sanitation and protection in urban areas.

“As an insurgent in the space of cloth-diapering, we see immense potential for the brand as it now looks at aggressive expansion. With the new round of funds, we are truly looking forward to taking SuperBottoms to newer heights as we build an offline presence along with a portfolio of thoughtful and functional everyday wear,” says Salil Utagi, finance controller, SuperBottoms.

Founded in 2016, SuperBottoms is an online-first sustainable brand of reusable cloth diapers and baby products, which is focused on awareness and increased adoption of reusable cloth diapers in India, besides the daily needs of babies and toddlers. Run by a core team of parents, 90 per cent of whom are mothers, the brand claims to be trusted by over 2 million parents. According to the statement, flagship product SuperBottoms UNO is an organic reusable diaper with the capability to stay dry all night; made with organic cotton, it is very gentle and safe on the baby's delicate skin. With a one-size-fits-all functionality, it has a patent pending for its innovative buttoning system that enables the same diaper to be used for babies up to three years of age, added the statement.