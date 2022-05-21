Just Scroll With It: HyperX Pulsefire Haste

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste wireless mouse features 2.4 GHz gaming-grade wireless technology to deliver low-latency communication with a 1ms report rate.

Weighing in at 62 grams with an ultra-lightweight honeycomb hex shell design, the Pulsefire Haste wireless mouse offers quicker movements, increased ventilation, and up to 100 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The Pulsefire Haste wireless gaming mouse also features TTC Golden Micro Dustproof switches with 80M click durability, six programmable buttons, and onboard memory to save a custom profile through HyperX NGENUITY software.

It also includes a HyperFlex USB-C cable made with light and ultra-flexible paracord material to reduce tension and resistance for more effortless movements. Pulsefire Haste comes in two colors: black and white.

