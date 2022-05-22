The Executive Selection: Les Benjamins

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Renowned for her geometric henna patterns that have gone viral on social media, Dubaibased chiropractor-turned-artist Dr. Azra Khamissa has teamed up with luxury streetwear label Les Benjamins on an exclusive capsule collection.



Founded in Istanbul in 2011, Les Benjamins has often brought together contemporary Eastern and Western influences, and with this new collaboration titled “Peace in the Middle East,” the genderless line brings to life the synergy that drives both the brand and Dr. Khamissa.

The 14-piece collection includes a denim twinset of a jacket and matching jeans, long- and shortsleeved t-shirts, burgundy and sage-green sweatshirts, relaxed-fit trousers, long skirts, and loose shirts- all of which are versatile pieces that can bring a new aesthetic to your summer ensemble.

The collection is available in stores, including Les Benjamins’ newly opened flagship store in Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates, as well as online.

