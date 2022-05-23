Digilocker Services Now Accessible On the MyGov Helpdesk On WhatsApp

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As part of an initiative to make government services accessible, inclusive, transparent and simple, MyGov has announced that citizens will now be able to use the MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp to access the Digilocker service, said a statement.

This includes creating and authenticating the Digilocker account and downloading documents such as PAN card, driving license, vehicle registration certificate, among others, on WhatsApp.

MyGov Helpdesk will now offer a suite of services for integrated citizen support and efficient governance, starting with Digilocker services. As per the statement, the new service will enable citizens to access the following documents with ease and convenience, from the safety of their homes:

PAN Card Driving License CBSE Class X Passing Certificate Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC) Insurance Policy: Two-wheeler Class X Marksheet Class XII Marksheet Insurance Policy Document (life and non-life available on Digilocker)

WhatsApp users across the country can use the ‘chatbot’ by simply sending 'Namaste’ or ‘Hi’ or ‘Digilocker’ to the WhatsApp number +91 9013151515, said the statement.

“Offering Digilocker services on the MyGov Helpdesk is a natural progression and step towards providing citizens with simplified access to essential services via WhatsApp’s easy and accessible platform. With over 100 million people already registered on Digilocker and over five billion documents issued till date, we are confident that the service on WhatsApp will digitally empower millions by helping them access authentic documents and information, right from within their phones. This is in line with the vision of PM Shri Narendra Modi to streamline and improve delivery of public services,” said Abhishek Singh, CEO, MyGov.

“MyGov Corona Helpdesk is now the go-to solution for millions in the country who want access to accurate information and public services. What started as a citizen-centric offering during the pandemic has now evolved into a scaled delivery vehicle for all digital governance initiatives in an easy, simple and efficient way for citizens. By equipping the MyGov Helpdesk with Digilocker services that can be accessed directly via WhatsApp, we want to unlock technology’s potential to extend the benefits of essential services to citizens at scale, and this is a significant step towards scaling up the Digital India vision and a digitally-empowered country,” said Shivnath Thukral, director of public policy, WhatsApp.

Since its launch in March 2020, the MyGov Helpdesk (earlier known as MyGov Corona Helpdesk) on WhatsApp has served as a critical instrument in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic by offering people authentic sources of Covid-related information, along with critical uses like vaccine appointment bookings and vaccine certificate downloads, said the statement. So far, over 80 million people have reached out to the help desk, over 33 million vaccine certificates have been downloaded and millions of vaccination appointments have been booked across the country, added the statement.