How This Startup Is Bringing Smartest Solutions Through AI

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With an eye on finding the smartest solutions for any problem, Pixis was born. The platform is a codeless AI infrastructure for demand generation and marketing optimization. It was founded in late 2018 by Shubham Mishra (Global CEO), Vrushali Prasade (CTO) and Hari Valiyath (CBO).

Company handout

“We have democratized AI for marketing professionals who, historically, have required help from data scientists or coders for leveraging AI,” said Neel Pandya, CEO, EU & APAC, Pixis.

The deep-tech founders had already garnered experience in virtual reality through their previous products Tesseract; a VR headset and Norah AI which enabled the creation and incorporation of all kinds of game elements ranging from 3D models and animation to story weaving and texturing without the requirement of a coding background.

Pixis is built on innovation, speed and simplicity. “We really believe that if you can think it, then you can do it. We strongly believe in hiring the best and then giving them the space and autonomy to build incredible tech that furthers the company’s vision.”

So far, Pixis has raised a total of $124M through three rounds of funding, with the latest funding in January 2022. The company recently raised $100 million in Series C funding led by SoftBank with participation from new investor General Atlantic. The round also saw participation for existing investors.

Pixis has a portfolio of customers across the US, Europe and APAC regions who leverage codeless AI infrastructure by effortlessly deploying it via a plugin. The infrastructure is integrated almost instantly into a customer’s marketing channels and takes eight seconds to activate upon integration. “Technology, especially AI, is evolving rapidly and companies are now identifying the kind of advantages AI brings to the table. I believe we’ve moved past the discovery stage and there’s a niche for everyone to occupy simply because it’s a whole new world of technology to explore.”

Talking about the challenges, he said, “I think during the early days of Pixis, one of the strangest challenges faced was the disbelief that AI could actually accomplish what our products were accomplishing. We recognized that we needed to invest our efforts in awareness and education. It’s a thing of pride for us today to watch our customers leverage our AI infrastructure.”