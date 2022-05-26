Inventus India Rebrands to Athera Venture Partners

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Inventus India, an early stage venture capital firm, announced its rebranding as Athera Venture Partners on Thursday. It also announced the launch of its fourth fund with a target corpus of INR 900 crore.

company handout

“As of today, Inventus India is now Athera Venture Partners. Our new brand identity reflects our ethos and philosophy and builds on the foundation of our legacy. It conveys our renewed commitment to startup founders. Our name expresses our intent of being companions to the founders we back, with long term support that is required in a dynamic environment. Our ethos is recognised and appreciated by the founders we have partnered with, and is evident in the return of many who become investors in our fund”, said Parag Dhol, general partner, Athera Venture Partners.

Athera has also announced the launch of its Fund IV of INR 900 crore. “Given the strong performance of the previous funds, it is seeing interest from existing investors, financial institutions, overseas funds, and family offices.,” the company said in a statement.

With Fund IV, Athera will continue its core strategy of investing in early rounds of technology focussed companies, with an emphasis on making investments in new and emerging technology sectors. The new fund’s focus areas will include a range of themes, such as, Internet of Things, Consumer Internet, Mobile, SaaS, Enterprise Software, FinTech, Web 3.0 and Deep Technology. Fund IV will invest with ticket sizes between INR. 5-45 crore, and follow on in future rounds.

Inventus Capital Partners was established in 2006 as a cross border firm investing in the US and India. In 2018, the General Partners of Athera Venture Partners raised an oversubscribed Inventus III - India Fund, with a corpus of INR 369 crore.

“With our new fund raise, we wish to literally triple down on the startup ecosystem in India that is on a bullish growth trajectory. At Athera, we are committed to identifying and supporting India’s most visionary tech entrepreneurs. We recognize that building the next generation of companies requires patient, supportive capital and a flexible and collaborative approach that we are uniquely positioned to offer, since it has been our core philosophy for more than a decade now,” said Rutvik Doshi, general partner, Athera Venture Partners.