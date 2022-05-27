BMW Aims To Launch Multiple Models In India

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

BMW, German luxury car maker, aims to introduce multiple models to lead the charge in the electric vehicle segment in India. In November 2021, the company announced its plans to launch three electric vehicles in India and globally the company set to introduce 25 electric vehicles by 2023. Nearly half of them could be launched in India, if provided the current incentives continue and adequate charging infrastructure is set up across the country.

Vikram Pawah, president, BMW, as quoted in a news statement saying, “The customer acceptance of electric vehicles has been better than expected and the company expects 10 per cent of its demand to come from such models by the end of the next calendar year. Electro mobility is a new space that is developing. BMW Group wants to take the lead in the luxury space.”

The company has already launched its technology flagship all-electric SUV iX and all-electric MINI SE luxury hatchback, and claims that it has sold out all the allocated batches of both the vehicles. On Thursday, the company launched a third-offering midsize electric Sedan i4 at an introductory price of INR 69.90 lakh.

“When we launched the iX and MINI SE, what we are seeing is an approximate demand of about 5 per cent which is really healthy. With the i4 launch, I expect by next year, the electric demand would be over 10 per cent of our volumes,” said Pawah in a statement during the launch event.

The company also plans to invest in setting up charging infrastructure. It has already put in place 50 DC fast chargers across 34 cities in the country, claimed by the company in a statement.

According to reports, BMW was fifth plug-in electric vehicle producer in the first half of 2021, with a market share of just under 6 per cent.