Actor Anita Hassanandani To Launch Her Own Range Of Clean And Scientific Skincare Called Better Beauty

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Better beauty is a sustainably crafted skincare brand that shall be soon exclusively available on clean beauty platform Vanity Wagon. The brand deals in scientific and bio-compatible skincare which are both gentle for the skin and environment friendly. This skincare collection is ‘toxin-free’ and has sustainable packaging. The brand spokesperson, actor Anita Hassanandani Reddy is herself a proponent of minimalism and scientific skincare.

Better Beauty Actor Anita Hassanandani

SEE VIDEO: Cyrus Broacha talks about the evolution of comedy as a business in India

Better Beauty claims to produce cruelty-free, paraben-free, and mineral-oil free products which are suitable for all skin types. In order to fit into our current fast paced lifestyle, the range includes products such as a Hydration booster moisturiser, skin balancing foaming cleanser with HA, VC20 Intense boost serum and a skin beauty buffet serum.

Anita Hassanandani began her career in 2001 with a Telugu movie, was part of various main roles on TV in serials like Shagun, Yeh Hain Mohabbatein to the lead in Naagin 3. Being a strong advocate for environment preservation, she decided to launch her own brand which is safe and effective. The brand shall be launching on May 29, 2022.

SEE VIDEO: Comedian Srishti Dixit on fame, marriage plans, trolls and much more

On February 9, 2021, Anita and her husband Rohit became parents to their child who they have named Aaravv. She had announced his name via Instagram the same month through a video.