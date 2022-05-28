Show Up: Amazon Echo Show 10

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Amazon’s all-new Echo Show 10 is a complete reimagination of Alexa as a 10-inch, adaptive HD display that automatically stays in view when you interact with the virtual assistant technology. Ask Alexa to make a video call, and don’t worry about being out of frame because if you move, the screen does too.

Amazon

The13-megapixel, wide-angle camera pans and zooms to keep you front and center. Plus, the new brushless motor is completely silent, meaning you won’t hear a thing as Echo Show 10 rotates.

Meanwhile, with Alexa Group Callin, you can create a group of up to eight friends and family members, and simply say, “Alexa, call my family” to initiate a call.

Source: Amazon

Echo Show devices also support Zoom and Amazon Chime video conferencing, thereby allowing you to say, “Alexa, join my Zoom meeting,” or “Alexa, start my Chime meeting” to join such calls.

But that’s not all- Echo Show 10 is also compatible with a host of media apps. You can ask Alexa to play TV programs and films via Prime Video, Netflix, and more, or even stream music from Anghami and Spotify. Note here that the Echo Show 10 features dual, front-firing tweeters, as well as a powerful woofer for directional sound that automatically adapts to your space.

Source: Amazon

What’s more, Echo Show 10 uses advanced computer vision algorithms to help make your home smarter and more secure. When Alexa Guard is in Away Mode, Echo Show 10 can periodically pan the room and send you a Smart Alert if it detects someone in its field of view.

You can also access a live feed from another Echo Show device or the Alexa app, with the ability to remotely zoom or pan the display and camera to see the entire room, or set up a Routine that, for instance, automatically turns on the lights when someone enters the room. How’s that for smart living!

Related: Just Scroll With It: HyperX Pulsefire Haste