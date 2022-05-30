Jupiter Meta Launches NFTs For Social Good

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In order to drive social change via its platform, Jupiter Meta, an integrated Web 3.0 entity, has launched art NFTs which will inspire people to be game changers for social good. In a first of its kind in India, Jupiter Meta has curated a list of NFTs in partnership with four artists. In total, there are 22 digital art pieces one can choose from, in the price range of INR 6,000-12,000. Around 50 per cent of proceeds from each NFT sale shall be going for a not-for-profit cause. As of now, they have collaborated with the Akshaya Patra Foundation, but shall be tying up with more NGOs.

Photo by Milad Fakurian on Unsplash

Apart from the art NFT being deposited in their wallet, the users shall receive a zero-value social token badge, which shall also be given to the artist making the sale. These tokens create a lot of social value and can be demonstrated on social media, used as a sticker, or also be sent in a message asking others to be part of the programme.

Talking about integrating technology and art for fundraising and giving it a personal touch, Rambabu Kaipa, CTO of Jupiter Meta, an artist himself, said, “Understanding the obstacles to mobilise funds for a cause and overcoming them through technology-enabled solutions adds value to the digital ecosystem and creates on-ground impact. We want to unite people and their stories through the language of art and realise its potential to touch people personally.”

Even previously, Jupiter Meta has organised programs that create social impact. One example is its ‘Icons of Singara Chennai’ wall art project, which beautifying public spaces in Chennai. Even this latest project of theirs is to change the narrative about NFT marketplaces being only about profit.

Speaking about the project, Manasa Rajan, CEO of Jupiter Meta, said, “Our vision for Jupiter Meta goes beyond being a mere marketplace. Creating actual, quantifiable impact through initiatives that have the power to improve lives is a huge element of our focus. We’re glad to connect artists with a social cause and allow their ideas to transcend the medium.”