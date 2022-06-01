Hyper-realistic Characters Will Add Subtle Value To This Advanced Metaverse Environment

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The digital landscape is rapidly changing and needs new ways to explore it. Metaverse is a virtual reality platform that has the potential as a unique environment for socializing and business. It offers excellent potential for the future, but its complexity makes it inaccessible to most people. There is no one-size-fits-all solution, but there are various ways to explore this world and its potential.

Handout

MetaNept is an advanced Metaverse environment that can be explored using virtual reality technology and is rapidly being developed and improved. It is a 3D environment that can be navigated and interacted with as a user would in real life. This virtual world offers support for multiple users and includes various social interaction options. The hyper-realistic virtual environment makes MetaNept an ideal platform for socializing and also monetize interactions.

Their partnership with Realiz3d creates beautifully detailed avatars that appear to be living characters in a world. MetaNept's artists and programmers are creating unique environments and unique avatars, making it a carefully crafted atmosphere. The graphics are incredibly realistic, which helps integrate the environment into the real world in a way that will be familiar to users. As part of Realiz3d's strategy, they will continue to develop their platform further based on feedback from MetaNept users so that people can interact with the world as quickly as possible.

MetaNept recently launched the NEPT token that can be used to buy various assets such as Avatars that were initially introduced as hologram assets. The base hologram will become more elaborate once the Metaverse expands, and its features will be expanded to include a variety of customizable features. The users will also have the opportunity to mint additional NFT assets specific to their avatar and environments. NEPT token holders will also participate in the NEPT DAO and have an active role in the governance of Metaverse, making them part of the Metaverse community.

"I've been living in the cryptosphere for the last eight years and have closely followed all the hyped metaverse and NFT projects," said MetaNept founder and director Jonathan Cohen. MetaNept's striking characteristics and high-quality rendering tools have been created using the latest 3D graphics technologies. Unlike other Meta spaces, MetaNept offers a coherent, realistic world and is designed to be a living space. Users can host concerts and monetize their assets through creating wearables, contests, giveaways, and staking within the Metaverse.

MetaNept promises exciting opportunities for users to interact in new and unprecedented ways. There are endless possibilities, whether a VR experience or simply a place to hang out. It is committed to providing a high-quality virtual environment where people can connect and interact in many ways using different tools such as smart contracts and social media. They have been building unique attributes for their platform from the beginning, which helps them distinguish themselves from other spaces by having a vivid visual experience and offering highly interactive features.

Note: Investment in cryptocurrency and crypto assets is subject to financial risk and readers should do their own due diligence. Entrepreneur Media does not endorse any such investment.