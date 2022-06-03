TECOM Group's Co-Working Space D/Quarters To Enable More Community-Driven Entrepreneurship

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

TECOM Group, a UAE-based business enabler and a member of Dubai Holding, has launched a new co-working space that responds to the changing needs of the UAE's business sector.

TECOM Group

The announcement of D/Quarters comes as part of a continued shift towards hybrid workplace culture in the UAE- particularly after the UAE Cabinet signed the Remote Work Visa in March 2021, allowing employees to live in and work remotely from the UAE, even if their companies are based in another country.

Located in two of Dubai's most popular business districts -Dubai Internet City and Dubai Media City- D/Quarters will provide 24/7 access to workspaces that can be tailored as per the requirements of the individuals and companies using them for global connectivity.

Source: TECOM Group

With the option of flexible contracts and payment plans, D/Quarters will also enable members to attend industry networking sessions and community events. "Our goal is to provide game changers, independent thinkers and aspiring unicorns a space that allows them to thrive, innovate and collectively contribute to making Dubai an even stronger economic force and globally competitive business destination," said Abdulla Belhoul, Chief Commercial Officer of TECOM Group. "D/Quarters caters to future-focused businesses, whether they are ambitious freelancers or large corporations expanding to the region, providing a high-tech ecosystem that accommodates their growth and connects them to an eclectic community of talent.

Source: TECOM Group

With 7,800 companies and over 100,000 professionals already part of TECOM Group, the launch of D/Quarters comes as part of the Group's continued efforts to drive innovation and entrepreneurship in the UAE. "For more than two decades, empowering talent has been at the heart of our group's strategy, and D/Quarters is part of our ongoing efforts to elevate Dubai's global status and expand the scope of opportunities available here," added Belhoul. "It presents our city with the unique opportunity to define how individuals can continue to produce, collaborate and inspire in an increasingly globalized world."

TECOM Group has already been instrumental in the launch of other innovative solutions, including in5, GoFreelance and Marketplace.

For more information on D/Quarters, click here.