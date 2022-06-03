Sourav Ganguly Joins Hands With Edtech Startup Classplus To Promote Educators And Content Creators

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sourav Ganguly, former Indian men's cricket team captain and BCCI president, has joined hands with Classplus, a Noida-based edtech startup, to promote thousands of educators and content creators. Ganguly took social media to announce about his new venture, on the day he completes his 30 years in the Indian cricket.

"For ages, we have been glorifying actors, players and successful CEOs for the remarkable work they have done. It is time that we glorify the true heroes, their coaches and educators. I want to do something for all the coaches, educators and teachers across the world. Starting today, I will actively work to support all of them by being their ambassador. I am thankful to Classplus for helping me with my vision," Ganguly wrote on his social media platforms.

Classplus is an edtech platform that helps educators and content creators launch and scale their online coaching business. It is claimed to have digitized over one lakh educators and content creators across more than 3000 cities serving 30 million students, assisting them in building their online coaching business. The SaaS platform enables private coaching institutes to streamline their video distribution, payments, communication and online assessments through a single platform.

A video clip, Ganguly shared in the social media, stating that, "The first step towards achieving your dreams is having the right coach," has gone viral and garnered millions of views. The video featured some of the educators and content creators associated with Classplus.

"Through this new venture, we want to send across this message that we truly think of the thousands of educators and content creators associated with us, as our partners. With Ganguly himself by their side, we hope to help these edupreneurs further grow their reach and take their business to newer heights," said Mukul Rustagi, CEO and co-founder, Classplus, in a news statement.

Founded in 2018 by Bhaswat Agarwal, Bikash Dash, Chukul Rustagi, Nikhil Goel and Vatsal Rustagi, Classplus recently secured $70 million in a Series D funding round led by Alpha Wave Global and Tiger Global, estimated at a total valuation of $600 million, as per reports. It has also raised funding from investors like RTP Global, Blume Ventures and Sequoia Capital.