The Executive Selection: Skin Story

Founded by UAE-based sisters-turned-entrepreneurs Rashi and Nidhi Sethi, Skin Story is a homegrown vegan, fragrance-free, non-toxic, eco-friendly, sustainable beauty brand.

Skin Story

Driven by the lack of beauty products catering to sensitive skin types, the brand has released a range of multisticks that can be easily applied on one's lips, eyes, or cheeks.

Available in three shades, the multisticks are manufactured in Korea, and infused with avocado oil, japonica seed oil, and marula oil.

The brand also ensures that each multistick is created without any harmful ingredients or components, thereby ensuring you can use them freely, without any worries or concerns.

