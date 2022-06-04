Put A Ring On It: Ring Alarm

Simply install the contact sensor on a door or window, and place the motion detector wherever you want to detect movement.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ring Alarm is a sleek, customizable home security system that's easy to manage. It keeps you connected to your property whether you're at home or away via the Ring app, enabled by Wi-Fi or ethernet.

Ring

The Ring Alarm Security Kit includes a keypad, contact sensor, motion detector and range extender. Set-up is hassle-free. Simply install the contact sensor on a door or window, and place the motion detector wherever you want to detect movement.

Source: Ring

When the alarm sounds, it automatically triggers all ring cameras to begin recording, and notifies up to three preset contacts that there is a fire or medical emergency.

And if you wish to enjoy the full tenets of the Ring Alarm, you must subscribe to a Ring Protection Plan.

Related: Show Up: Amazon Echo Show 10

Most Popular

News and trends

'You Just Saved a Life': Kind Stranger Brings Starbucks Barista to Tears in Life-Changing Interaction

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Productivity

3 Reasons Espresso Could Be Your Shortcut to Productivity (It Works for Elon Musk)

Pierre Subeh

Pierre Subeh

Copywriting

Stop Leaving Money on the Table: 5 Proven Psychology Tips to Catapult Your Conversions

Elenny Frometa

Elenny Frometa

Read More