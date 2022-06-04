Put A Ring On It: Ring Alarm

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ring Alarm is a sleek, customizable home security system that's easy to manage. It keeps you connected to your property whether you're at home or away via the Ring app, enabled by Wi-Fi or ethernet.

The Ring Alarm Security Kit includes a keypad, contact sensor, motion detector and range extender. Set-up is hassle-free. Simply install the contact sensor on a door or window, and place the motion detector wherever you want to detect movement.

When the alarm sounds, it automatically triggers all ring cameras to begin recording, and notifies up to three preset contacts that there is a fire or medical emergency.

And if you wish to enjoy the full tenets of the Ring Alarm, you must subscribe to a Ring Protection Plan.

