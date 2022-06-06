Webinar Invite: Against All Odds With Azza Fahmy Jewellery CEO Fatma Ghaly On June 16, 2022

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Fatma Ghaly, CEO of luxury jewelry design house Azza Fahmy Jewellery

Fatma Ghali, CEO of Azza Fahmy Jewellery

In an insightful conversation with Entrepreneur Middle East Managing Editor Tamara Pupic, Ghaly will talk about being raised by an ambitious and visionary mother, and later on helping her to strategically grow Azza Fahmy Jewellery from a homegrown Egyptian brand to an international luxury designer house employing over 250 people.

Alongside her mother, Ghaly has also been instrumental in developing the jewelry sector in Egypt, with her accomplishments including launching the jewelry training hub Design Studio (DSAF), and founding the first Egyptian Fashion and Design Council (EFDC) that provides an opportunity for Egyptian designers to compete on an international level.

