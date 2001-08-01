Infocus LP130 Projector

Picture-perfect presentations-literally-are easy with this portable projector.
This story appears in the August 2001 issue of

The LP130 can sure pack a punch; this 3-pound projector incorporates digital light-processing technology and offers outstanding color clarity, with 1,100 lumens of brightness at XGA resolution and a contrast ratio of 400:1, for a crisp picture, no matter where you are. Good news for the mobile professional: The LP130 comes bundled with a carrying case, and setup is a cinch; it's also compatible with HDTV but features a standard M1-DA connector that incorporates digital, analog and USB connectivity, so you'll be able to use it while it's connected to just about anything.

LP130
Infocus
Street price: $4,999
(800) 294-6400

