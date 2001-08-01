DjVu Compression Software

Big files beware: The DjVu has an appetite for compression.
This story appears in the August 2001 issue of

Need to compress really big files? DjVu works like magic, segmenting documents into two layers, one with text and the other with graphics. The end result: faster scan times and smaller file sizes. The wavelet-based technology allows content developers to reduce file sizes at a ratio as high as 1,500:1, so you'll be able to archive large volumes of documents without having to add additional storage space to your servers. You can also use it to place high-resolution maps on your Web site; your users (with the help of the free DjVu browser plug-in) will be able to pan documents in real-time and zoom from 5 to 1,000 percent.

DjVu
Lizard Tech
Street price: $299
(877) 580-5588

