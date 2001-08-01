DjVu Compression Software

Big files beware: The DjVu has an appetite for compression.

August 1, 2001 1 min read

This story appears in the August 2001 issue of . Subscribe »

Need to compress really big files? DjVu works like magic, segmenting documents into two layers, one with text and the other with graphics. The end result: faster scan times and smaller file sizes. The wavelet-based technology allows content developers to reduce file sizes at a ratio as high as 1,500:1, so you'll be able to archive large volumes of documents without having to add additional storage space to your servers. You can also use it to place high-resolution maps on your Web site; your users (with the help of the free DjVu browser plug-in) will be able to pan documents in real-time and zoom from 5 to 1,000 percent.