Apple iBook

Lightweight and good-looking.no, it's not a supermodel-it's the new iBook.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the August 2001 issue of . Subscribe »

It's not candy-colored or see-through, but the Apple iBook is sure to turn heads...and not just for its polycarbonate good looks. Weighing in at only 4.9 pounds, it's small enough to fit into a backpack, yet still features a 12.1-inch XGA TFT display. Powered by a 500MHz PowerPC G3 processor, it offers 64MB of onboard memory, expandable to 640MB. With its bundled iMovie, iTunes and iTools software and an optional combo CD-RW/DVD-ROM drive, you'll be able to edit that killer sales presentation (starring you) and burn it onto a CD for mass distribution. One FireWire and two USB ports as well as built-in 10/100 Ethernet and a 56Kbps modem round out the specs.

iBook
Apple
Street price: $1,599
(800) MY-APPLE

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market