Lightweight and good-looking.no, it's not a supermodel-it's the new iBook.

August 1, 2001 1 min read

It's not candy-colored or see-through, but the Apple iBook is sure to turn heads...and not just for its polycarbonate good looks. Weighing in at only 4.9 pounds, it's small enough to fit into a backpack, yet still features a 12.1-inch XGA TFT display. Powered by a 500MHz PowerPC G3 processor, it offers 64MB of onboard memory, expandable to 640MB. With its bundled iMovie, iTunes and iTools software and an optional combo CD-RW/DVD-ROM drive, you'll be able to edit that killer sales presentation (starring you) and burn it onto a CD for mass distribution. One FireWire and two USB ports as well as built-in 10/100 Ethernet and a 56Kbps modem round out the specs.