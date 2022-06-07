Handbook On Identifying And Capitalizing On Market Opportunities

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Contrary to popular belief, there's a lot more to being successful than simply being in the right place at the right time. When fortune knocks, you not only need to have the eyes and the instinct to identify the opportunity it presents, but you also need to have the necessary skillset and self-confidence to capitalize on it. The ability to identify and capitalize on market opportunities is very nuanced and rare, but with perseverance and resilience, it can be mastered. Just ask Ahmad J. Azmi.

When Ahmad J. Azmi left the army after serving eight years in conflict zones such as Afghanistan, Iraq, and Kuwait, the former military veteran had a hard time transitioning to Civvy Street. Calling upon the battle-hardened resourcefulness and never-say-die attitude he had picked up during his time with the military, Ahmad began to focus his unique skillset on a diverse range of opportunities. Fast forward to today, and he is the founder of a huge empire worth millions, including an IT consultancy company, Geek Solutions, a real estate portfolio, and tangible assets in both the beauty industry and the cryptocurrency market. When asked about the secret of his success, Ahmad J. Azmi said that it's pretty simple, and he keeps the magical formula in what he refers to as his 'handbook.'

"Identifying and capitalizing on market opportunities is the foundation on which all success is built, so it's important to get it right," explained Ahmad, before adding, "The key is in not trying to run before you can walk; start small and build you way up. The smallest opportunities can present the biggest successes. So, never dismiss them out of hand."

Ahmad J. Azmi added, "It is also crucial to identify and study your competitors. What are they doing right, and what are they doing wrong? Another integral component is to research industry trends and insights before you make your move and show your play. And finally, always listen to, know, and engage your clients. They are the fuel that keeps your business running, and that's why reaching them effectively and understanding their needs and wants is of utmost importance. If you have something to offer that they want and need in their life, then only a fool would let that opportunity pass them by."