5 Microsoft Calendar Integrations You Didn't Know Were Possible

Microsoft Calendar Integrations are a solid time management and recording tool at its core. Multiple views for analyzing your schedule and tools make event scheduling and creation quick and easy. You can even share calendars with others for maximum collaboration.

Beyond its basic features, Microsoft Calendar can be integrated with various software programs. This expands what your calendar can accomplish without adding too many complicated layers. Most integrations are turned into automatic workflows that do the work for you.

Microsoft Calendar Integrations You Didn't Know Were Possible

Numerous Microsoft Calendar integrations are possible if you look into them. Right now, let's dive into 5 of the more common apps that will change how you use your Microsoft Calendar forever:

When you're running a business, the financial side of things is something you'll always have to keep in mind. That's why many business owners rely on Quickbooks. However, this accounting software can help you run your business even if finances aren't your strong suit.

A great way to use your Microsoft Calendar is to set up different reminders. For example, this could help you be punctual to meetings and events or remember project deadlines. In this case, you can integrate Quickbooks into your calendar to get reminders for payment dates, standing invoices, and other bookkeeping tasks.

If you were managing a business during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, you likely got familiar with project management software. Trello is one of these software programs that makes it easier for teams of all shapes and sizes to collaborate more effectively.

Trello works by creating cards that indicate specific steps toward completing a project. These cards can be labeled and organized into different boards and fully customized to your team's preferences. In addition, the boards and cards you create can be viewed by anyone you choose, making it more straightforward for team members to collaborate with information and processes made clearer and more easily accessible.

When you integrate Trello into your Microsoft Calendar, it will turn events into a card added to the designated project. This ensures that everyone can view the event and understand its importance to the project as a whole. This will also be done automatically; no extra effort is required on your end.

While Google Maps is the most downloaded navigation app in the United States, Waze is a solid second place and can be a reliable alternative. Waze is especially worth considering because of its ability to be integrated into your Microsoft Calendar.

This integration will detect new calendar events and create navigation links to add to them. So, for example, you can quickly pull open directions through the Waze integration when you're en route to a meeting location.

What sets Waze apart from other navigation apps is that it's more community-centric. For example, other drivers using Waze can share information about traffic buildups, accidents, and road closures in real-time. Other apps such as Google Maps rely primarily on data and don't boast as many customization features.

This tool is one of the premier appointment scheduling apps available today. ScheduleOnce is an excellent tool for organizing meetings with your team or automatically scheduling appointments with prospective clients and existing customers.

By integrating ScheduleOnce into your Microsoft Calendar, you can easily keep track of all your upcoming meetings and appointments. In addition, the two apps will sync together any time a change is made. If you're already comfortable with how to operate and manage Microsoft Calendar, this integration will run seamlessly.

So why get ScheduleOnce in the first place if it's just going to funnel into your online calendar anyway? This application makes the planning stage easier than ever in a few words. Events and invites can be created and sent with minimal effort and then synced to your calendar on the same day.

Most social media platforms excel in sharing funny videos and connecting with high school classmates. However, LinkedIn takes a different approach, allowing you to make professional connections with businesspersons across all industries. Through LinkedIn, you can receive mentorship, get funding for a startup, or even create job postings to grow your team.

Any time you book a meeting or an interview through LinkedIn, you can get it sent directly to your Microsoft Calendar. This integration can also track and record new connections you make to always have easy access to further contact information.

Whether you like it or not, doing business requires a lot of meetings. You can work on making those meetings more efficient, but you won't be able to get rid of them entirely. At least with LinkedIn integrated into your online calendar, you can easily make and keep commitments to minimize rescheduling and late starts.

When starting to dabble in integrations, begin with just one or two at a time. Once you get used to those integrations, you can look into adding additional ones. However, add too many all at once, and you might get a little overwhelmed, which is ultimately counterproductive.

